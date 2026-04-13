The video of JD Vance and his pregnant wife, Usha Vance, disembarking from Air Force Two has been widely shared on social media platforms, and there has been intense criticism directed at the Vice President over the allegation that he did not help his wife descend from the plane stairs.

In the video, Usha Vance can be seen slowly coming down the steps from the plane while clutching her protruding stomach, while her husband follows her close behind. The moment quickly drew commentary and speculation about the couple's body language and interaction.

A video of JD Vance and his wife getting off the plane is going viral as more people start to see it! pic.twitter.com/qw8OaDjOr6 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) April 9, 2026

As reported by Bored Panda, the video led to a flood of discussions on various social media sites, where people questioned whether the vice president needed to help physically.

In one widely shared reaction, a viewer criticized Vance's behavior toward his wife. "If your wife's pregnant, why wouldn't you hold her getting off the stairs? Such a gentleman! That's the vice president of America!" the user said.

Read more: JD Vance Responds to Online Buzz After Wife Usha Seen Without Wedding Ring

Another commenter echoed similar concerns about safety and etiquette during the descent. In response to the video, a social media user said, "In my world daddy should be going down, more to the front of her, in case she stumbled?" according to Newsner.

As the clip continued to circulate, some users shifted from criticism to speculation about Usha Vance's appearance during the walk down the stairs. The video sparked unfounded claims questioning whether she was pregnant.

One viewer made a conspiratorial claim about her appearance. "Look closely at her stomach as she walks. There's no way she's really pregnant. Those sharp angles are definitely not a pregnancy stomach!" the user wrote.

Others mocked the speculation while pointing to clothing as a possible explanation for the visual distortion. In a rebuttal to the theory, one commenter said, "It's a top and skirt ffs," dismissing the claims as misinterpretations of her outfit.

Some users offered alternative explanations for how clothing or support garments may have affected her appearance in the footage. In one response, a viewer said, "When I wore a maternity support belt it did weird things under my clothes," noting how maternity wear can alter silhouettes.

The couple's visit to Hungary was part of a diplomatic trip ahead of national elections, during which JD Vance met with Hungarian leadership. The Second Lady has also been involved in various public campaigns, such as those targeting literacy issues, as well as attending events at the White House.

Though there has been a significant public response to the viral video, JD Vance and his office have not responded. This video remains very popular, prompting many questions about public perception of politicians' private lives.

READ MORE: VP JD Vance's Creepy Comment About Pregnant Wife Usha Has Social Media Reeling