Actress Heather Locklear is officially dating Lorenzo Lamas, marking a new chapter in her personal life following her split from longtime partner Chris Heisser. A representative for Lamas confirmed the relationship, ending weeks of speculation that the two stars—both icons of 1990s television—had rekindled a connection.

The pair's romance reportedly began quietly, with the couple spending New Year's Eve together in Las Vegas. Photos shared online showed them celebrating at Barry's Steakhouse inside the Circa Resort & Casino, where they posed with chef Barry Dakake and enjoyed dishes from the kitchen.

According to ENews, the confirmation comes nearly a year after Locklear, 64, ended her engagement to Chris Heisser in May 2025.

The two had been together for five years, and their relationship once appeared steady and long-term. In a 2021 interview, Locklear described their bond in simple terms, saying, "We're together, and we love each other and support each other. And really that's all that matters."

👀 EXCLUSIVE: Heather Locklear & Lorenzo Lamas are dating!



Check out the photos: https://t.co/x1916EVBpK pic.twitter.com/r2eHONMzgS — TMZ (@TMZ) April 10, 2026

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Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas Start Fresh

Before her relationship with Heisser, Locklear had a high-profile romantic history. She was married to Tommy Lee from 1986 to 1993 and later to Richie Sambora from 1994 to 2007. During her marriage to Sambora, the couple welcomed their daughter, Ava Sambora. She was also previously engaged to actor Jack Wagner, Yahoo reported.

Lamas, 68, also brings a long relationship history into this new romance. The actor has been married six times and is a father to several children, including daughters Alexandra, Victoria and Isabella, and sons A.J. and Shayne. He also shares a child, Paton Ashbrook, from a past relationship.

Over the years, Lamas has spoken openly about love and relationships. In a past interview, he shared advice he gave his daughter Victoria, saying, "Just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts... and if not, then just guard your heart."

His perspective reflects a more relaxed approach to romance, shaped by his own experiences.

While neither Locklear nor Lamas has publicly shared details about their relationship yet, the confirmation signals a fresh start for both stars.