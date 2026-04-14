Currently, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is involved in new accusations that place him under scrutiny again, including rumors about his connection to the infamous financier Jeffrey Epstein and information gathered from private diaries dubbed a "conquest code" by the media.

These new accusations have caused public outrage as they bring back into discussion Kennedy's relationships while he was married and his close friendship with Epstein at the time.

According to Radar Online, Kennedy acknowledged flying on Epstein's private plane, often referred to as the "Lolita Express," on multiple occasions during that period. The flights were reportedly arranged through social connections involving his then-wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, and Ghislaine Maxwell.

A statement attributed to Kennedy addressed his travel history with Epstein. "Once in 1993, when I went down to visit my mother in Palm Beach," he recalled. "And then I think one or two years later, we went took my kids fossil hunting on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota."

The report notes that Kennedy has consistently maintained he was unaware of Epstein's criminal activities at the time of their association.

A prior explanation attributed to Kennedy emphasized the context of Epstein's public image during those years. "Remember, nobody knew anything about Jeffrey Epstein's nefarious activities till 2006," he previously explained. "He was a public figure and a big philanthropist in New York, and many, many people knew him."

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Beyond his reported ties to Epstein, the biography outlines details from Kennedy's personal journals, which allegedly tracked intimate relationships using a numerical coding system. The so-called "conquest code" categorized encounters, with higher numbers indicating greater levels of intimacy.

Observers say the journal entries have intensified scrutiny of Kennedy's private conduct during his marriage.

An excerpt from his writings reflected internal conflict over his behavior. "Everything that I coveted – a beautiful wife and kids and loving family, wealth, education, good health, and a job I love, yet always on the lookout for something I can't have."

The same entry continued to describe an ongoing sense of dissatisfaction. "I want it all. No matter how much I have – I want more."

Reports also allege that on days without infidelity, Kennedy would log a single-word entry reflecting restraint. As reported by USA Today, accounts from the biography indicate how he documented those moments. "Victory."

The resurfaced claims have prompted renewed debate about the intersection of personal conduct and public responsibility, particularly given Kennedy's current role in government.

Even though some elements have been called into question, the inclusion of journal accounts and historical connections has only served to complicate an image that was already under intense scrutiny.

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