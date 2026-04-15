Veteran actor David Hasselhoff is raising eyebrows among his supporters because of his frail appearance in recent pictures taken after a series of operations and difficult personal times.

Hasselhoff, known for his energetic performances on Baywatch, hiked through Calabasas, California, with his wife, Hayley Roberts. The photos taken by the Daily Mail revealed that the 73-year-old is now walking with the use of trekking poles.

A representative for the actor addressed his condition in a statement referenced by the outlet. "He is recovering from hip and knee surgery and that the process is going well."

The report noted that this was the first public sighting of Hasselhoff in months, following a prior appearance at Los Angeles International Airport, where he was seen limping and later using a wheelchair for assistance.

Earlier comments from the actor about his health were also recalled by observers. "I'm having knee surgery next week," he said.

Fans reacted strongly to the recent images, with many expressing surprise at his physical condition. "aww this is so sad to see. He has really aged."

Others speculated about his appearance and long-term health. "Wow. He looks way older than 73. That's what happens when you party too hard."

Some commenters, however, defended the actor's recovery process and emphasized the difficulty of rehabilitation after major surgery. "It takes time and lots of physical rehab to recover from those surgeries. Hasselhoff is doing great if he is already back to hiking in nature."

Additional commentary focused on his personal life and relationship dynamics, noting the age difference between him and his current wife. Another observer wrote. "I initially thought that was his daughter!"

According to Atlanta Black Star, Hasselhoff rose to fame in the 1980s through Knight Rider and later achieved global recognition with Baywatch, a series he also helped financially support during its early development.

The report also referenced significant personal struggles in his later life, including a highly publicized battle with alcohol during the mid-2000s, which temporarily affected his custody arrangements with his children.

However, Hasselhoff has managed to reconstruct parts of his private life, including his relationship with Roberts, who joined him as his wife after meeting her in 2011 while appearing on television in the United Kingdom.

Though he continues to recover from his ordeal, these pictures have sparked a debate among many people on the issues of aging and fitness.