Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, former wife of David Hasselhoff, was found dead in her Los Angeles home on March 5 at age 62.

TMZ reported that Pamela died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, though the L.A. medical examiner has not yet confirmed the official cause of death.

David, who was married to Pamela from 1989 to 2006, responded with a statement to PEOPLE: "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

The former couple had two daughters, Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 32. Neither has publicly addressed Pamela's passing, though Hayley acknowledged it by sharing a fan-posted photo of her parents from 1996 at Universal Studios Hollywood, adding a white heart emoji.

David and Pamela met on Knight Rider and later worked together on Baywatch. They married in 1989 and welcomed Taylor in 1990 and Hayley in 1992. Their 2006 divorce granted them joint custody. At the time, David stated, "My wife and I have been able to reach an agreement that we feel is in the best interest of our children."

Pamela's final Instagram post on New Year's Eve reflected her joy at becoming a grandmother in 2024. "Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing," she wrote.

For those in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to 741741, or visit 988lifeline.org.