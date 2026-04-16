Victoria Beckham said she and David Beckham have always tried to be the best parents possible amid an ongoing rift with their son, Brooklyn.

She made the comments in a Wall Street Journal interview published Apr. 16, 2026. "We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be," Victoria said, adding, "We've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children." This marked her first direct public response to the feud.

Brooklyn Beckham, 26, released a lengthy Instagram statement on January 19, 2026, accusing his parents of trying to ruin his marriage to Nicola Peltz Beckham. He claimed they controlled press narratives to protect "Brand Beckham" and disrespected his wife repeatedly. Brooklyn said he does not want to reconcile and is speaking out after years of silence, according to NBC News.

Beckham Family Feud

Tensions began around Brooklyn and Nicola's April 2022 wedding in Palm Beach, Florida. Brooklyn alleged Victoria canceled making Nicola's dress at the last minute, despite earlier excitement. He also accused her of hijacking their first dance and dancing inappropriately on him in front of guests.

At David's 50th birthday in May 2025, Brooklyn said he traveled to the UK, but requests to meet were ignored unless Nicola was excluded. He stated his brothers, Romeo and Cruz, blocked him on social media last summer at their parents' direction. Brooklyn rejected pressure to sign away rights to his surname before the wedding, the Standard reported.

David Beckham addressed the issue indirectly on CNBC's Squawk Box the day after Brooklyn's post. He said children make mistakes on social media and must learn from them. David emphasized teaching his kids to use platforms for the right reasons.

Brooklyn and Nicola skipped family events like David's knighthood ceremony and 50th birthday celebrations. Sources said David and Victoria felt "floored" and "blindsided" by the statement. Brooklyn Peltz Beckham now uses his wife's surname professionally.

Victoria posted birthday wishes to Brooklyn on social media last month but avoided feud details until now. The family has four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14. No further statements from Brooklyn have emerged since January, as per the BBC.