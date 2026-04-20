Actor Daniel Radcliffe has revealed his personal ranking of the "Harry Potter" films, giving fans a rare look at how he views the iconic series years after playing the young wizard.

Speaking on a podcast interview, Radcliffe shared that while he hasn't watched the films in a long time, his feelings about them have changed as he's grown older.

"When I was 18, I would cringe watching the earlier films," he admitted. "Now, I think the early films are sweet, and now I cringe watching myself when I was 18 or 19."

The conversation soon turned into a lighthearted ranking of the movies, where Radcliffe compared different entries from the franchise.

According to People, between "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," he chose the latter as his favorite.

"I would take Chamber of Secrets... 'cause I love the Basilisk," he said, referring to the giant serpent featured in the story.

Daniel Radcliffe may not like rewatching his 'Harry Potter' films, but that didn't stop him from easily ranking his picks for the best entry in the franchise and the worst. https://t.co/1AhkZyKW7v — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 20, 2026

Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Unexpected Picks

Radcliffe also surprised some fans by picking "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" over the widely praised "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban."

Acknowledging the popular opinion, he said, "I know everyone wants me to say Azkaban... but I love the stuff I got to do on the fourth movie; it was awesome. So I'll say Goblet of Fire."

When it came to his top choice overall, Radcliffe didn't hesitate. He named Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 as his favorite, pointing to its powerful ending and emotional weight as the final chapter of the series.

He was also honest about the film he enjoyed the least. Radcliffe placed Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince at the bottom of his list.

"Half-Blood Prince is probably the bottom of the bracket for me," he said, adding that his opinion was more about his own performance than the film itself, Yahoo reported.

The actor's reflections offer a more personal side to a franchise that defined his early career.