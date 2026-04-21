Meghan Markle is under fire for allegedly exploiting her children's royal titles to promote a line of $64 Mother's Day candles, sparking renewed calls for King Charles III to intervene and strip the Sussexes of their royal titles.

Per RadarOnline, Markle's As Ever brand recently launched two signature candles named after her children: "Prince Archie of Sussex's Birthdate" and "Princess Lilibet of Sussex's Birthdate." The candle for Archie, born May 6, is described as "a warm, comforting scent inspired by Prince Archie of Sussex's birthdate, bringing a soft, familiar ease into the room," with notes of ginger, neroli, and cashmere. Lilibet's candle, for her June 4 birthday, features a "light, floral scent inspired by Princess Lilibet of Sussex's birthdate," including amber, water lily, and sandalwood notes.

Markle has yet to share images of her children on social media, citing privacy concerns, but prominently uses their royal titles in marketing the products.

Royalists argue Markle's use of these titles contradicts the 2020 Sandringham Agreement made with Queen Elizabeth II, which barred the couple from commercial use of their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles. Although Archie and Lilibet were granted prince and princess titles after King Charles ascended the throne in 2022, it was understood these honors would be used only for formal occasions, not for business ventures.

As reported by AOL, Critics are urging King Charles to act. One commenter on social media said, "Come on, Charles, this is just so wrong. Selling the titles yet again." Another added, "Now she's using their children's titles to flog her candles. Absolutely disgraceful! But the King clearly sees nothing wrong in this, because he's allowing it to continue."

A third remarked, "I don't understand why the King doesn't do the right thing and remove the Sussex titles. They continue to do the very thing that Her Majesty refused to allow, and KC seems to be going along with all of it." Another harshly criticized the monarch: "I give up on that weak, feeble king. He had more guts to cheat on Diana than to stop these street hustlers."

Meghan Markle Criticized for Wellness Retreat Fail

The criticism comes as Markle also faced backlash after a highly priced wellness retreat in Australia failed to meet expectations. Tickets for the event ranged from $1,930 to $2,288 but did not sell out. Attendees reported Markle spent only 30 minutes with fans during the two-day retreat, leading some to demand refunds.

The publication notes that the Sussexes' ongoing commercial ventures leveraging their royal status continue to fuel public dissatisfaction and royalist frustration.