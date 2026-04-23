Having played in "Euphoria," Sydney Sweeney faced several issues in her personal life due to the fact that she postponed her marriage to Jonathan Davino at the beginning of 2025. According to recent reports, her romance with music mogul Scooter Braun has hit some rough patches due to certain concerns.

Sweeney, who postponed her wedding after three years of engagement with Davino, revealed in a May 2025 interview with The Times that she was single and "loving it." She has been open about avoiding relationships with people in the public eye, emphasizing her preference for privacy.

In a 2022 interview with Cosmopolitan, she said, "I don't date people in the spotlight. I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest."

Her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino, a restaurateur and producer, was first linked to Sweeney in 2018. Their engagement was announced in November 2022, but the wedding was postponed indefinitely in February 2025 due to their busy schedules, according to TMZ.

The source told the publication that "Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split," adding, "Things are not great right now, but they aren't throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now."

The same source noted, "Sydney is really focused on her career. Jonathan wishes they were able to spend more quality time together." By March 2025, People confirmed the couple's split. A source explained, "She's exactly where she wants to be," regarding her career.

The insider added, "What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it," and stated that Sweeney is "in the middle of this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago."

Sydney Sweeney Focuses on Career Behind Split Ex-Fiancé

The source concluded, "She's not ready to settle down. They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now."

Following rumors of closeness with actor Glen Powell during their romantic comedy "Anyone But You", sources clarified that Powell had ended his long-term relationship amicably and that his friendship with Sweeney was professional and friendly.

In September 2025, sources revealed Sweeney was "casually hooking up" with Scooter Braun, a prominent record executive. An insider told the outlet, "Everything is casual. She is living her life and working hard."

Another source told Page Six that Braun was "obsessed" with Sweeney after meeting her at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding.

By December 2025, insiders confirmed that Sweeney and Braun's relationship had become more serious. "Scooter and Sydney are going strong and things between them are great," a source told the outlet. The couple publicly displayed their affection at the "Euphoria" Season 3 premiere in April 2026 and shared moments on social media.

Despite their strong bond, Braun is reportedly struggling with the "incredibly disrespectful" direct messages (DMs) Sweeney receives from other men, particularly professional athletes, according to a source who spoke with the Irish Star in April 2026. The source said Sweeney usually ignores and blocks such messages but acknowledged the extra attention has strained their relationship.

There is also some tension due to differing preferences regarding time spent together versus alone. An insider told The Sun, "Sydney has always been fiercely independent. She values time alone — whether that's travelling by herself, going out with girlfriends, or just switching off. Scooter prefers togetherness, and he's still adjusting to that."