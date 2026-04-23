Four years after her public court battle with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has established a private life in Spain with her three children but remains determined to revive her acting career.

A source told RadarOnline that the 40-year-old actress "wants to make a splashy comeback" in Hollywood and has been "making all kinds of pitches," though she has met with limited success so far.

Regarding her career ambitions, an insider explained, "It's not turning out the way she expected. It's becoming frustrating for her. She reinvented herself in Spain and she's happy with her life there. But she wants to go to the next step and make her own money, her own way."

Despite setbacks, Heard has taken some steps toward returning to the spotlight. Earlier this year, she appeared in "Silenced", a documentary that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The film investigates the alleged use of defamation lawsuits to silence abuse victims.

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Addressing the documentary, Heard told Variety, "This is not about me. I have lost my ability to speak. I am not here to tell my story. I don't want to tell my story. In fact, I don't want to use my voice anymore. That's the problem."

Months after concluding her high-profile legal dispute with Depp, Heard relocated to Spain with her daughter Oonagh Paige, whom she welcomed via surrogate in April 2021. A source told People magazine at the time, "She is focused on raising her daughter. She spends every day with her girl. They stroll around, visit parks and enjoy family time."

Initially residing in Mallorca in the Balearic Islands, Heard and her family later settled in Madrid. Another source told the outlet in 2023, "She just had to get out of the U.S. It felt like too much chaos."

In May 2025, Heard expanded her family further by announcing the birth of twins Agnes and Ocean.

Shortly before celebrating her 40th birthday on April 22, Heard was seen vacationing in Cadaques, Spain, with her three children and friends.

Photographs obtained by Hola! showed the actress wearing a black crop top paired with baggy pants and a broad-brimmed hat near the harbor. She carried one of her twins in a baby sling while another woman held the other twin similarly. Her daughter, Oonagh, wore a yellow checkered dress and a pink ball cap during their outing.

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