Julia Varvaro, a Trump-appointed Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), is under federal investigation following allegations that she maintained an account on a sugar daddy website and received tens of thousands of dollars in gifts from an ex-boyfriend.

Varvaro, 29, was appointed to her DHS position in May 2025. The allegations came to light after a business executive identified only as "Robert B." revealed that he spent between $30,000 and $40,000 on jewelry, vacations, and other luxury items during their three-month relationship.

According to Robert, he initially met Varvaro through Hinge, a dating app focused on long-term relationships. "She was attractive and I swiped right," he told the Daily Mail.

As their relationship progressed, Robert described taking Varvaro on several trips to Italy, Aruba, San Diego, and South Carolina. However, the relationship soured when Varvaro allegedly disclosed past financial support from sugar daddies.

Robert said, "I did not want a sugar daddy/prostitution relationship," and added that Varvaro "also told me directly that the $40,000 worth of jewelry on her wrists and ears are all trophies from her sugar daddies."

Concerned about the security implications given Varvaro's government role, Robert filed an official complaint with the DHS Office of Inspector General. He stated, "I believe that she's under financial stress and that her actions pose a security risk."

⛔️Another embarrassing scandal in the Trump Administration ‼️



⛔️ 🇺🇸 DHS Counterterrorism Official Julia Varvaro Under Investigation Over 'Sugar Daddy' Complaint



⛔️Varvaro, 29, Trump's Deputy Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism, is facing a formal DHS Inspector General… pic.twitter.com/4mkBzC3tHB — Dr.Sam Youssef Ph.D.,Ph.D.,DPT. (@drhossamsamy65) April 22, 2026

Radar Online reported that Varvaro allegedly used the same photo from her Instagram account for her profile on the sugar daddy site Seeking, under the alias "Alessia." The profile described her as "flirty, fun, and fond of sultry spaces – mysterious lounges, velvet shadows, wine in hand," and expressed attraction to "a masculine man who's attentive, protective, and quietly playful for mutually beneficial experiences."

Former CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos commented on the seriousness of the allegations, explaining, "Allegations of a sugar daddy relationship and unreported income from that relationship are serious issues for DHS security personnel that need to be resolved." He questioned the vetting process before Varvaro's appointment: "She would have been subject to a full background investigation. How did this not come up?"

Varvaro has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. She told the publication, "I didn't know it was bad to go on vacation with your boyfriend. We were together in an exclusive relationship. We went on vacations. I don't know what's the problem with that."

She further dismissed the claims as motivated by bitterness over their breakup. "This is just a mad ex-boyfriend putting crap together. And it's just really weird," she continued. "If we made a story about every failed short relationship in DC, this town would implode. I thought it was a great relationship until we just didn't work and that was it."

DHS spokeswoman Rebecca Chavez-Hart stated in a press release on April 22 that Varvaro has been put on administrative leave while the inquiry continues and that she no longer occupies the position of Deputy Assistant Secretary.