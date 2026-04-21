The alleged victim in the case against former reality star Joseph Duggar is refusing to live in fear and is keeping a brave face. A source said the girl "is not scared" and added, "She is strong. She doesn't want to hide."

Duggar, 31, was arrested last month in Arkansas on charges that include lewd and lascivious behavior involving molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older, according to a press release from the Bay County Sheriff's Office cited by the publication.

The source told Us Weekly the alleged victim is now 14 and was 9 at the time of the alleged incident. The source said the accuser is close to the family of Duggar's wife, Kendra.

"[Kendra's parents] Christina and Paul Caldwell are not hiding the fact that Joseph's victim is [close to the Caldwell family]," the source said.

The source described why the girl may have delayed reporting, saying she "understood more and got the courage to tell her family," and, "Just like the police report says, when she told her family, they acted on it."

Read more: Josh Duggar Speaks Out, Dismisses Molestation Claim Against Brother as "False Accusation"

Duggar has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and his attorneys have denied the allegations. Al Sauline, who is serving as one of Joseph Duggar's lawyers, issued a statement to the publication saying, "Mr. Duggar maintains the same presumption of innocence as any individual as guaranteed under our United States Constitution. It remains our number one goal to ensure Mr. Duggar is treated fairly, notwithstanding his celebrity status."

Family members have publicly addressed the case. A spokesperson for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar told the publication, "Jim Bob and Michelle are heartbroken over this entire situation," and added,

"Right now, they are focused on loving their family and helping Kendra and her children during this difficult time. They are praying for the victim. They ask for privacy and appreciate the kind words and prayers offered by so many."

Kendra Duggar's parents posted on social media on April 15 that they were "troubled and heartbroken over the alleged actions committed by our son-in-law."

Their full statement read, "We are devastated for the young girl, a child who was courageous in every way to share her truth. We stand by her, both in support and prayer, and forever will," and, "Our love for this child remains at the forefront of our family's priorities and minds. We are proud of her for being strong enough to share her story while also retaining her own identity and joy," per AOL.

Authorities and legal representatives for the Caldwells and Kendra Duggar did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

Read more: Kendra Duggar Arrested for Child Endangerment as Joseph Duggar Faces Additional Charges