Actress Salma Hayek, known for her breakout role as the seductive vampire queen in 1996's "From Dusk Till Dawn", recently stunned fans with her natural gray hair at the 2026 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. At 59, Hayek continues to challenge Hollywood's typical age norms and embraces aging on her own terms, according to a report by the outlet.

Hayek has spoken openly about how aging has worked to her advantage in Hollywood. Reflecting on her career, she told Marie Claire last year, "There was a time when I was the sexy girl, but thank God age came and gave me the ability to expand to other territories."

Her look at the April 18 event was a departure from the usual focus on youthful glamour. Dressed in a sparkly black Gucci gown with her hair styled in a sleek French roll featuring silver strands, she captivated attendees and social media followers alike. Her husband, French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, accompanied her wearing a classic black suit and bowtie.

Fans took to Instagram to praise Hayek's gray hair. One admirer expressed surprise: "Is that you Salma? Hmmm," while another complimented, "Gray hair suits her." Another fan shared a sentiment about aging gracefully: "The gray says that gorgeous woman can age gracefully. She's perfect at any age." Others echoed the praise with comments like, "Grey looks stunning on you."

However, not all reactions were positive. Some critics wrote, "Not liking the grey," and another questioned, "Grey hair! What happened."

Per Atlanta Black Star, Hayek has previously addressed her choice to embrace her natural hair color. In a Vogue video last June, she explained, "Okay, now I took this thing out because I also do makeup on the hair. I do not dye my hair."

She emphasized adapting beauty routines with age: "You have to change your makeup and beauty routine as you get older. Sometimes you go, oh, I don't look good. Change the makeup because maybe what worked before, it's not working now. So it's good to be adventurous and creative and try to have fun while you doing it."

She also told Allure magazine last April, "My hair doesn't like to be dyed. I look better with healthy hair that's white."

Despite rumors about cosmetic procedures related to her appearance, Hayek denied having fillers or plastic surgery but acknowledged using noninvasive treatments. She became the global ambassador for Merz Aesthetics' Ultherapy Prime treatment, which tightens skin around the neck.