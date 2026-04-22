Mayte Garcia is looking back on the painful moment she learned that her ex-husband, music icon Prince, had died 10 years ago.

In a recent interview, Garcia shared emotional details about the day she received the shocking news and how it changed her life forever.

"[April] 21 was a horrible day," Garcia said, recalling the moment she was driving when she got the call. "I don't know how I drove home."

According to US Magazine, once she arrived somewhere safe, she said she stepped outside in disbelief, unable to process what she had just heard. "I don't know how many nos I said," she shared. "I didn't want it to be true."

Prince, known worldwide for hits like "Purple Rain," died on April 21, 2016, at the age of 57. His death was later ruled an accidental overdose. At the time, fans across the world honored him with purple lights, tributes, and gatherings celebrating his music.

On the 10th anniversary of his death, Prince's ex-wife Mayte Garcia is opening up about the moment she discovered the legendary musician had fatally overdosed. https://t.co/RPuYyxLNg3 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 21, 2026

Mayte Garcia Avoided the Media

Garcia said that while the world mourned a superstar, she was facing a deeply personal loss. "It was an intense sadness. An intense sadness, that's all I can remember of losing him," she said. She also avoided news and social media during that time, saying she could not watch television as tributes filled the screen.

Seeing global tributes was both painful and meaningful for her. "They lit it purple and they honored him... it was really hard to accept, but I thought that was very impactful," she said.

Garcia also reflected on Prince's personality and how he might have reacted to the world's response.

"He knew how powerful his presence was, but I think he would have still been shocked and humbled," she said. "He was very, very humble."

Garcia and Prince were married from 1996 to 2000. During that time, they experienced both joy and heartbreak, including the loss of their baby son, Amiir, who died shortly after birth from a rare genetic disorder, Yahoo reported.

The couple later created Live 4 Love Charities to support children and families through arts and community programs.

Now, Garcia continues to honor both Prince and their son through charity work and remembrance events. She says writing about her experiences helped her heal and hopes it helps others who have faced loss.

"I was hoping that somebody will read this and that it will help them as well," she shared.