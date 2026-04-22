Denise Richards is mourning the loss of her longtime friend and former boyfriend Patrick Muldoon, who died at the age of 57 following a reported heart attack.

In a deeply emotional Instagram post shared on April 21, Richards described him as her "best friend" and "family," reflecting on a bond that lasted more than three decades.

"I am deeply heartbroken & devastated losing you. You were my best friend & my family," Richards wrote. She added that they first met when she was 19 and just starting acting classes, while Muldoon was 21 and already working in television.

"My whole adult life I don't know it without you," she shared, highlighting how long their connection lasted, People reported.

Richards and Muldoon first crossed paths in the late 1990s while working in Hollywood, including on the film "Starship Troopers." They dated for several years but eventually went their separate ways romantically around 2000.

Even after their breakup, they stayed close, often calling each other "best friends" and working together again on later projects.

Denise Richards remembers her friend and “Starship Troopers” co-star Patrick Muldoon, who died at 57:



"This is so hard for me to put into words,” Richards wrote on Instagram. “I am deeply heartbroken & devastated losing you. You were my best friend & my family. We met in our… pic.twitter.com/Xvv6fVRB2v — Variety (@Variety) April 21, 2026

Denise Richards Calls Patrick Muldoon 'Pillar of Strength'

According to US Magazine, in her tribute, Richards focused on the kind of person Muldoon was.

"The friendship, love, support, respect & loyalty we had was unconditional and rare," she wrote.

"You lit up every room you walked into. You are larger than life & everyone was drawn to you." She also described him as "so talented & most underrated actor" and said his humor and kindness made him unforgettable.

One of the most emotional parts of her message showed just how much she leaned on him in life. "You're my voice of reason & pillar of strength," she said. "I don't know what I'm going to do without you here."

Muldoon's death was confirmed by his manager and reported by multiple outlets. Friends and colleagues remembered him as warm, generous, and full of energy. His loved ones described him as someone who made people feel safe and seen, with a personality that filled every room.

Beyond acting, Muldoon appeared in shows like "Days of Our Lives "and "Melrose Place." He and Richards also shared the screen again years later, and even appeared together in reality TV moments that showed their lasting friendship.

Richards' daughter, Lola Sheen, also shared a tribute, saying he was a big part of their family life. Richards ended her message with a simple goodbye: "I love you so much & miss you dearly schweetbabe."