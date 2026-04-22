On April 21, 2026, King Charles III gave a recorded speech from Balmoral to mark what would have been the 100th birthday of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

In the speech, he talked about the late Queen's legacy and the "troubled" times Britain is going through right now, including economic problems and wars around the world. However, insiders told RadarOnline that the remarks carried a layered subtext aimed at Prince Andrew's ongoing controversy.

The 77-year-old monarch spoke about the challenges confronting the nation and the world amid crises such as the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East.

"Much about the times we now live in I suspect may have troubled (Queen Elizabeth) deeply, but I take heart from her belief that goodness will always prevail and that a brighter dawn is never far from the horizon," Charles said.

He also referenced his mother's wartime broadcast, quoting her words: "We can each play our part to make the world of tomorrow a better and happier place."

The King described the centenary as "a life well-lived, and a legacy of hope," calling Elizabeth "wholly devoted to the people she served."

While palace aides emphasized the speech was broad in scope, sources close to the outlet suggested the phrase "troubled times" was deliberately chosen to hint at more personal issues within the royal family.

One insider explained, "The reference to troubled times wasn't just about wars or economic pressures – it also reflects ongoing issues closer to home, particularly the reputational damage caused by Andrew and the shadow of the Epstein scandal."

A palace aide added further context, "It may not name individuals, but the implication is there – the King is signaling awareness of how those controversies have affected the monarchy's standing. It was his way of addressing the elephant in the room, so to speak. He did not say much, but the royals never do. But make no mistake, this was him unleashing a very unsubtle dig at Andrew."

Queen Elizabeth's Wardrobe Exhibition at Buckingham Palace

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended an exhibition of Queen Elizabeth's wardrobe at Buckingham Palace as part of a series of commemorations that also include a new garden in Regent's Park and plans for a permanent national memorial.

Observers noted the speech comes at a time when the royal family faces internal tensions alongside public scrutiny. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain estranged following their departure from official royal duties in 2020. Meanwhile, Charles continues treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

AOL reported that the source familiar with royal affairs commented on the tone of the speech: "There's a deliberate duality in the message – honoring the Queen's steadiness while subtly recognizing that the institution she led is facing pressures she rarely allowed to surface publicly. It's a way of addressing reality without abandoning that sense of continuity she embodied."

Public polling continues to show strong approval of Queen Elizabeth II's legacy and her lasting influence across Britain and the Commonwealth.