Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez, are once again in the spotlight during their recent luxury trip to the Galápagos Islands. The couple, married last year in Venice, Italy, has been traveling extensively through high-profile destinations such as Ibiza, Saint-Tropez, and St. Barts.

Their latest getaway aboard Bezos' $500 million superyacht has attracted attention, especially focused on Sánchez's fashion choices.

Photographs circulated on social media and reported by Atlanta Black Star show Sánchez in several different outfits while island-hopping near Ecuador. In one image shared by Hola Magazine on Instagram, she is seen wearing a strapless tie-dye mini dress while holding hands with Bezos, who wore a black button-down shirt and khakis.

In another photo, the couple was captured disembarking from a plane. Sánchez sported a black halter-neck minidress, while Bezos opted for his more casual look of a T-shirt and pants.

Despite their smiles and relaxed demeanor, some fans expressed discomfort over Sánchez's appearance. One commenter observed, "The knees and elbows are very thick ... they show the decade even if they dress like teenagers." Another added, "She may want to retire those short outfits."

However, not all feedback was critical. Defending Sánchez, a fan wrote, "In the end he likes his wife the way she is and if her knees are wrinkled, he doesn't care. True Love."

Mixed Reactions and Continued Online Scrutiny

Per Daily Mail, additional photos from the trip show the couple on the yacht, with Bezos in a black shirt and blue trunks, and Sánchez wearing a white bra-like top paired with a matching mini skirt. These images prompted more comments about whether Sánchez's style fits her age.

One person remarked, "Wow her skin tells a different story than what is to be believed." Another stated, "Gee she looks wild when Glam is removed, Holy cow."

The couple's itinerary following the Galápagos visit remains undisclosed, but their public appearances continue to invite intense online scrutiny. Much of the criticism centers on Sánchez's appearance and wardrobe choices during their extravagant vacations.

While some believe that Bezos is modifying himself in order to conform to an aesthetic that seems too perfect, on the other hand, Sánchez has been accused of looking fake rather than genuine. Speculation about cosmetic procedures and debates over whether her revealing clothing suits her age are common themes among critics.

Sánchez has also been accused of influencing Bezos' wardrobe to appear younger, which contrasts with his Santa Claus-like beard. Meanwhile, observers continue to dissect her physique and facial features, noting differences from her earlier days as a TV journalist.

At a 2025 inauguration event for former President Donald Trump, Sánchez's attire — an all-white lace bra paired with a suit — sparked controversy online. Some accused her of disrespecting her marriage to Bezos, while others criticized Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for his noticeable gaze at her chest during the event.