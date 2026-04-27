Prime Video and MGM+ have released a new official trailer for "Spider-Noir," showing Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly, a hard-luck private investigator and superhero in 1930s New York. The series will premiere on May 25 on MGM+ and on May 27 on Prime Video, with both black-and-white and color versions available.

The trailer leans into a classic crime-story style, with Cage's character moving through shadowy streets, bars, and back rooms while dealing with the fallout from his past as the city's only superhero. The series is based on Marvel Comics' Spider-Man Noir and follows a darker take on the character than the standard Spider-Man stories.

Marvel said the show centers on Ben Reilly, a seasoned private eye in 1930s New York who is forced to confront his earlier life as the city's lone masked hero after a personal tragedy.

The project is being released in two formats, labeled "Authentic Black & White" and "True-Hue Full Color," with the black-and-white cut designed to match the noir setting, according to Marvel.

Official 'Spider-Noir' Trailer

The updated trailer was shown at CCXP Mexico 2026, where Prime Video and MGM+ also presented an extended scene and a video message from Cage. Coverage from the event said stars Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Jack Huston, and Karen Rodriguez joined showrunner Oren Uziel at the presentation.

The cast also includes Brendan Gleeson, who appears in the trailer as a major villain, along with Lamorne Morris as journalist Robbie Robertson, Punch Drunk Critic reported. Earlier reports and official materials have described the series as a 1930s crime story set around Ben Reilly's return to the Spider identity after stepping away from it because of a personal loss.

"Spider-Noir" is produced by Sony Pictures Television for MGM+ and Prime Video, with Harry Bradbeer directing and executive producing the first two episodes. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot serve as co-showrunners, while Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal are among the executive producers.

Nicolas Cage is taking his first leading television role in the series, which presents a standalone "Spider-Noir" story outside the main Marvel canon, as per the Hollywood Reporter.