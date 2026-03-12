Netflix has officially ordered a sequel to the hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters," with original directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans set to return.

Netflix confirmed on Mar. 12 that development is underway on the new movie, which will again be produced in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation. The project follows the first film's record-breaking performance on the platform, where it became Netflix's most-watched title to date.

The sequel will be the first film in a multi-year writing and directing partnership between Netflix, Kang, and Appelhans focused on animated projects, according to Deadline.

Under the deal, the pair is expected to continue expanding the "KPop Demon Hunters" universe while also developing new original stories. Netflix and Sony earlier finalized an agreement targeting a 2029 debut for the second movie on the streaming service.

Sony Pictures Animation executives have indicated that the follow-up is being planned on a long production timeline to meet ambitious creative and technical goals. They have compared the project's schedule to the "Spider-Verse" films, citing a focus on more complex storytelling, deeper world-building, and advanced animation, Hollywood Reporter said.

Awards season commitments for Kang and Appelhans, whose film is nominated for major prizes, including the Oscars, have also affected the early stages of production.

The first "KPop Demon Hunters" premiered on Netflix in June 2025 under Sony's licensing agreement with the streamer. The film, which follows K-pop girl group HUNTR/X as they secretly battle demons while performing for fans, drew a global audience and built a large fandom.

It also earned two Academy Award nominations, including best animated feature and best original song, and helped launch several soundtrack tracks onto the Billboard Hot 100.

Neither Netflix nor Sony has announced casting, story details, or a specific release date beyond the planned 2029 window. Further information about production progress is expected closer to the start of full animation work, as per Rolling Stone.