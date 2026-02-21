Sony Pictures is developing a new animated "Venom" movie, with "Final Destination: Bloodlines" filmmakers Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein set to direct the project.

The film marks the first time Sony's "Venom" franchise will move from live action to animation, signaling a new direction for the Marvel anti-hero on the big screen. The project is in very early development at Sony Pictures Animation, and no writer has been announced yet, meaning the movie is still years away from release.

According to multiple reports, the studio has decided that the next "Venom" installment will be animated rather than continuing the previous live-action run anchored by Tom Hardy, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Lipovsky and Stein recently gained attention with "Final Destination: Bloodlines," the 2025 horror revival that performed strongly and helped raise their profile in genre filmmaking.

Their past work includes the sci‑fi thriller Freaks and Disney's live-action "Kim Possible" movie, giving them experience in both genre storytelling and effects-heavy projects that blend action and character drama. In the new "Venom" project, the duo is attached not only to direct but also to take on producing duties, indicating a significant level of creative involvement.

Franchise veterans Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach, who produced the previous "Venom" films, are expected to return in some capacity, although their exact roles have not been finalized as negotiations continue.

Reports also state that Tom Hardy is "understood to be involved," but it is not yet clear whether he will serve as a producer, return as the voice of Venom, or take on another behind-the-scenes position. Because the creative team is still being assembled and the script has not been written, there are no confirmed plot details or release window at this time, Comic Book Movie reported.

The move to animation follows the conclusion of Hardy's live-action "Venom" trilogy and comes as Sony reassesses its Marvel slate after mixed results for some recent live-action releases.

Industry observers note that an animated format could let the studio explore more stylized visuals and larger-than-life stories for the symbiote character, similar to the creative freedom seen in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," though no official connection between the projects has been reported.

For now, Venom's animated future remains in the setup phase, with casting, story, and timeline still to be announced as development continues, as per Gizmodo.