Sarah Ferguson has been accused of trying to place herself next to Tiger Woods in the wake of his DUI arrest and entry into rehab, with some even speculating that her attempt is an effort for self-serving purposes and not sympathy.

A report from Business Times, the former Duchess of York, who is now 66 years old, has been said to have contacted Tiger Woods during and after his arrest and entry into rehab, raising eyebrows on her motives amid the latest phase of controversy and rehabilitation.

The situation comes at a time when the Duchess of York has been in the limelight for her scandals and money troubles, among other reasons. The source expressed concerns about the potential perception of her involvement.

"There are real concerns this could be perceived as a kind of emotional opportunism," one source said.

The insider elaborated on how Ferguson's actions might be interpreted by those close to the golfer. "Sarah is offering herself up as a shoulder for Tiger to cry on, but critics are already questioning whether it looks like she's trying to attach herself to him for her own ends."

The source also suggested that Woods' circle may view the outreach as strategic rather than supportive.

"People around Tiger will see her move as a calculated move rather than an act of empathy, especially given her history of gravitating toward high-profile figures in moments of crisis so she can ask for cash – and maybe try and fleece him for all he's got!" as per a Radar Online article.

Historical Connection and Renewed Speculation

Ferguson's reported contact comes as Woods continues a structured recovery process following his arrest. The golfer's inner circle has reportedly tightened access to limit distractions during rehabilitation.

Concerns about Ferguson's financial situation have also been raised in connection with the claims, including her reported housing instability following her departure from Royal Lodge in London, where she previously lived with her former husband, Prince Andrew.

Another insider suggested Ferguson's interest in Woods is not new. "Sarah Ferguson made it very clear she was interested in Tiger Woods back when he was at the peak of his fame," one insider said.

The source added that the dynamic between the two has historical roots rather than being limited to recent events. "He never reciprocated, and it didn't go anywhere, but that initial fascination never fully disappeared."

A separate insider claimed Ferguson has continued to follow Woods' career over time.

"She has always kept an eye on what he's doing," another source said. "So when this latest incident happened, it triggered that instinct to reach out again and try to be part of his support network."

Woods, whose career includes more than 100 professional wins, has faced repeated public scrutiny over personal struggles, including a prior DUI arrest in 2017 and widely reported off-course controversies.

As he focuses on rehabilitation, those close to him reportedly remain cautious about outside influences. His team has not publicly commented on Ferguson's alleged outreach.

According to the report, there have been concerns expressed by people inside about the possible interference of the celebrity presence around Woods with his healing process.