Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has reportedly been keeping a low profile as renewed attention over ties to Jeffrey Epstein casts a shadow over the former royal family. Sources suggest Ferguson, also known as Fergie, is avoiding staying with her daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, amid fears that her return to the U.K. could lead to arrest.

Consequences for Ferguson and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, have included Andrew being stripped of royal titles and both vacating Royal Lodge. Andrew has since relocated to a residence on the Sandringham estate, while Ferguson's whereabouts remain uncertain.

A source familiar with Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, told Style Caster that the couple's "first loyalty has to be to his wife and their two young children. The whole sordid affair has already brought them a great deal of unwarranted attention and he won't do anything to increase that."

The insider further explained the couple's stance on Ferguson's living arrangements. "Eugenie and Jack are resisting any suggestion from her mother that she should come and live with them. Because to be frank Sarah is difficult to live with and they don't want the responsibility of looking after her at the moment," the source said.

Ferguson has reportedly stayed at various wellness retreats in the French Alps, Switzerland, and Ireland in recent months. She was also allegedly staying with friends in the United Arab Emirates and with close friend Priscilla Presley in New York, according to publication.

Royal author Robert Jobs offered context on the family's attitude. "They have been very sympathetic towards their mother," Jobs told the outlet, "but that might start to unravel."

A source speaking to Rob Shuter's "Naughty But Nice" Substack suggested Ferguson was deliberately keeping away from the U.K. after Andrew's arrest. "She has gone into the fire," the source said. "This isn't a holiday. It's survival. She will be arrested next if she returns to the UK. It's only a matter of time — it's inevitable."

The source also addressed the emotional state of Ferguson and Andrew. "They are miserable," the insider told publication . "And misery loves company. There's no real return to royal life. [They're] very much in survival mode."

Regarding their daughters, reports from Hello! suggest Eugenie and Beatrice are not abandoning their father, though the situation remains strained. "They aren't turning their backs on him. But everything is obviously very strained and hard," a family friend said.