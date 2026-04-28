Actress Denise Richards scored a legal win this week after a judge approved her request to seal sensitive documents in her divorce case with estranged husband Aaron Phypers. The decision came during a court hearing in Los Angeles on Monday, where Richards argued that certain records in the case should remain private.

After reviewing testimony, the judge sided with the actress, marking a small but important victory in what has been a long and tense legal fight.

The divorce, which began after the couple split in July 2025, has involved multiple disputes, including finances, personal allegations, and control over online content.

Richards appeared in court with her attorney, while Phypers and his legal team were not present at the hearing.

Despite this latest win, the case remains complicated. Earlier rulings ordered Richards to pay Phypers $5,000 a month in temporary spousal support, along with $30,000 in attorney's fees, NY Post reported.

When the decision was announced, Richards was heard saying, "I can't afford it," reflecting the financial pressure she claims to be under.

Denise Richards To Pay $5K a Month In Spousal Support, Says She Can't Afford It https://t.co/HmpXYcad7D pic.twitter.com/JV803CUbao — TMZ (@TMZ) April 27, 2026

Denise Richards Disputes Ability to Pay

Phypers initially filed for divorce, stating he had no income and requested financial support.

According to TMZ, he estimated that Richards earns more than $250,000 monthly through platforms like OnlyFans, television work, brand deals, and public appearances. Richards, however, has disputed her ability to meet those financial demands.

The couple's legal battle has also included serious allegations. Richards previously accused Phypers of physical abuse, claiming in court documents that he caused visible injuries, including a black eye.

In November 2025, she was granted a five-year restraining order against him. Phypers has denied those claims.

Financial struggles on both sides have added another layer to the case. During a prior hearing, Phypers told the court he was struggling to survive, saying he had only $200 and could not afford basic needs. Richards, on her end, stated she had limited access to her past investments and did not have clear information about her financial accounts.

Another unresolved issue involves Richards' OnlyFans content. Phypers has claimed he contributed by taking photos used on the platform, raising questions about ownership rights that are still being reviewed.