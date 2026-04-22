MrBeast's company is facing a new lawsuit from a former employee who alleges sexual harassment, pregnancy discrimination, and retaliation, while the company has dismissed the case as a "clout-chasing complaint" based on false claims.

Lorrayne Mavromatis, a former social media executive at Beast Industries, filed the lawsuit in federal court in North Carolina this week. She says she endured years of harassment and a hostile workplace, and that her treatment worsened after she raised concerns and took maternity leave.

In the filing, Mavromatis alleges she was expected to keep working while pregnant, including during labor, and that she was demoted after complaining about sexual harassment. She also says she was fired less than three weeks after returning from maternity leave, according to Deadline.

Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against MrBeast's Company

The lawsuit names entities tied to Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, and includes claims under federal workplace and leave protections. Reporting on the case says Mavromatis also filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging sex discrimination, pregnancy discrimination, and retaliation.

Beast Industries denied the allegations and said the complaint contains "deliberate misrepresentations" and "categorically false statements." The company also said it has Slack and WhatsApp messages, internal documents, and witness testimony that it believes contradict the claims, People reported.

The company said Mavromatis's job was eliminated during a reorganization led by a new head of ecommerce, and it denied that her dismissal was retaliatory. It also said it would not give in to lawyers it described as trying to force a payout.

Mavromatis said she wanted to speak publicly because she believes workplace abuse, like the conduct described in her lawsuit, still happens. The case adds to growing scrutiny around Donaldson's business, which has faced other legal and workplace disputes in recent months.

The lawsuit is in its early stage, and the allegations have not been tested in court, as per the Associated Press.