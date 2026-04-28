Actress Kirsten Storms is at the center of a growing custody dispute after her ex-husband, Brandon Barash, was granted an emergency restraining order, citing concerns about her mental health and their child's safety.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Barash asked a judge for immediate legal protection, claiming Storms is experiencing a mental health crisis that affects her ability to care for their 12-year-old daughter. The request was approved, and Storms is currently limited to supervised visitation while the case is reviewed.

Barash detailed a pattern of instability following their divorce, stating that both had moved to Tennessee but Storms struggled to maintain stable housing. He said she was previously sued by a landlord for eviction and often stayed in hotels or with friends. He added that frequent moves were driven by her belief that people were "following her and the child to her room."

The actor also raised financial concerns, noting that Storms' car was at risk of repossession and that he had loaned her $5,000, which he says has not been repaid. He expressed worry that these issues impact her ability to provide proper care, writing that it causes "great concern" about her parenting.

'General Hospital' Star Kirsten Storms' Ex Granted Restraining Order Due to 'Mental Health Crisis' https://t.co/MEbmLuZlsL pic.twitter.com/mOsIKn5Zfq — TMZ (@TMZ) April 28, 2026

Kirsten Storms Accused of Erratic Behavior

One of the most serious claims involves an incident in May 2025. Barash said Storms contacted him and admitted she was "experiencing delusions and hallucinations" and felt she should not have custody during her scheduled parenting time, DSD reported.

He said his current wife helped arrange for Storms to be admitted to a hospital, where she was placed on a psychiatric hold. After her release, he claimed she acted as if the situation had not occurred.

Further concerns were raised about alleged behavior in November 2025, when Barash said Storms told him people were breaking into her apartment and moving her belongings. He also cited information from a friend who claimed Storms may be misusing medication and experiencing repeated episodes of distress, including hearing voices.

More recently, Storms posted a video online claiming she had been hacked, which Barash included as part of his filing to show ongoing issues.

Barash has asked the court to require a formal mental health evaluation, though it is unclear if that request has been granted. A hearing is scheduled this week to review the restraining order and determine the next steps.

Storms has not publicly responded to the allegations, and representatives for the actress have not issued a statement.