Young actor Juliano Krue Valdi says meeting the Jackson family while filming the biopic "Michael" was both emotional and motivating, as he worked to honor the legacy of Michael Jackson.

The 12-year-old, who plays a younger version of the music icon, shared that the presence of family members on set made his role feel even more important.

According to Valdi, their support gave him confidence but also added pressure to do well.

"I knew that when they thought so highly about me, they were really confident in me," he said in an interview. "I had a big responsibility. I had to take care of that—like taking care of a baby, basically, being so gentle with it."

According to ENews, Valdi explained that several members of the Jackson family, including Katherine Jackson, La Toya Jackson, and Marlon Jackson, visited the set during filming. Seeing them in person left a strong impression on him, especially during his first encounter.

"I remember the first day I saw the Jackson family," he said. "I remember seeing Katherine, and when I saw her I wanted to make her proud. So, I just brought Michael's energy to the screen as close as I can."

Michael’s Juliano Valdi Reveals Jackson Family’s Reaction to His Portrayal of Young Michael Jackson https://t.co/EnKJE8EPgm — E! News (@enews) April 29, 2026

Juliano Valdi Felt 'A Lot of Pressure'

While Valdi enjoyed stepping into the role, he admitted that playing such a well-known figure came with challenges. He said he felt a strong need to meet expectations, not just from the family but also from fans of the late singer.

"It was a lot of pressure," he shared. "I had to make everyone proud because they thought that I could play Michael Jackson."

The film also stars Jaafar Jackson, who portrays the adult version of the singer. Like Valdi, Jaafar emphasized the importance of family support throughout the project, Yahoo reported.

"To have my cousins there and my other family members, that meant everything," Jaafar said at the movie's premiere. "Because it is a family story, and it all started in Gary, Indiana, so it meant the world to me."

Valdi hopes audiences will walk away from the movie with a deeper understanding of Michael Jackson, not just as a performer but as a person.

"I hope that they can understand who Michael was on a deeper level," he said. "They can understand who he was when he wasn't on stage, who he was as a person."