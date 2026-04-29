Joseph Duggar has formally pleaded not guilty to a child endangerment charge, marking a new step in an ongoing legal case that has drawn significant attention.

According to court documents filed on April 27, the 31-year-old denied allegations of endangering the welfare of a minor. The plea comes about a month after his arrest in connection with more serious accusations involving a minor.

Prosecutors previously charged Duggar with lewd and lascivious behavior, including alleged molestation of a child under the age of 12.

The claims stem from a reported incident during a 2020 vacation in Panama City Beach. A now-teenage girl told investigators that Duggar allegedly touched her inappropriately when she was nine years old. She said she felt "confused" and "uncomfortable" at the time and claimed the behavior stopped after he apologized.

According to ENews, Duggar has denied those accusations and requested a jury trial. He was released on a $600,000 bond on March 31.

Separate from the molestation case, Duggar and his wife, Kendra Duggar, were later charged with child endangerment and multiple counts of false imprisonment in Arkansas. Authorities said the additional charges were tied to conditions inside their home rather than the Florida allegations.

Joseph Duggar Pleads Not Guilty to Child Endangerment Charges https://t.co/popdbaBZkI — Parade Mag (@ParadeMagazine) April 28, 2026

Kendra Duggar Released on Bond

A source familiar with the situation said the charges followed a home inspection, where officials reportedly found doors with locks placed on the outside. Investigators viewed the setup as a potential safety concern for children living in the home.

Kendra Duggar also pleaded not guilty and was released on bond shortly after her arrest. A judge later approved a request to lift a no-contact order that had been placed between her and the children involved in the case.

Neither Joseph nor Kendra has made public statements about the legal proceedings. However, both families have expressed concern. A representative for Duggar's parents said they are "heartbroken" and are focusing on supporting their family during what they described as a difficult time, US Magazine reported.

Kendra's family shared a similar message, adding that they are praying for the alleged victim and offering support.

The case remains active, with multiple charges still pending in different jurisdictions. Duggar is currently facing legal battles in both Florida and Arkansas, with each case moving forward separately.