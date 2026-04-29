Keith Urban's relationship with his daughters appears to have taken a difficult turn as his 17-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose, has unfollowed him on Instagram, a clear sign of tension following his divorce from Nicole Kidman.

According to a report from Sky News Australia, Sunday Rose recently unfollowed her father on the social media platform while still following her mother and being followed back by her father. This move is widely interpreted as siding with her mother in the parents' ongoing separation.

In March, entertainment reporter Rob Shuter shared on his "Naughty But Nice Substack" that both Sunday Rose and Urban's other daughter, Faith Margaret, had "essentially cut off contact with Keith." The source told Shuter the situation had been "building for a while."

Sunday Rose expressed admiration for her mother in a March interview with Elle Australia, but notably did not mention her father.

"I definitely gained a lot of interest from those experiences and especially being privileged enough to experience them at a young age. My mum is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life. She's a key part of everything I do," she said, as cited by Stylecaster.

The source, speaking to Australian outlet New Idea, described Urban's reaction, saying, "He's trying to put on a brave front," but added that he felt "like he doesn't exist." The source also said, "He knows he has to be patient; however, this latest snub – so publicly, there in black and white – has stumped him."

Further reports from RadarOnline in March revealed Urban's desperation to reconnect with his daughters amid the constraints of his touring schedule. "Keith's tour has kept him apart from the girls a lot more than he would like. As it is, he had to concede the majority of custody time to Nicole," the insider said.

"According to their divorce agreement, he only has Sunday Rose and Faith every other weekend, but when he's touring, even that doesn't work." The source added, "They're used to long stretches away from Keith, who's always been a working musician, but it's tough. Keith is anxious to line up this trip with a break in the girls' school schedule, so they can spend proper, relaxed time together."

However, The Daily Mail reported that communication between Urban and Kidman remains limited. The source said, "Nicole and Keith don't really communicate. Things got really bad at the end of their relationship and haven't rebounded." The source also noted that Urban wanted "to live the single life," which left Kidman feeling like she didn't "know him at all anymore."

Court documents obtained by People show Kidman and Urban agreed their daughters would live primarily with Kidman for 306 days a year, while Urban was granted 59 days annually. He is allowed visitation every other weekend from 10 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday.