The alleged manifesto of Cole Allen, the suspect in the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting, suggests he was surprised by perceived security lapses at the event and may have expected — or even sought — intervention, a neuropsychologist told the outlet.

Dr. Sanam Hafeez examined Allen's alleged account of the lead-up to the event and said his words conveyed disbelief at what he described as minimal checks.

She said, "He framed the security failures almost with disbelief and frustration, as if he wanted to be caught or at least expected a greater challenge. He described expecting cameras everywhere, bugged rooms, and armed agents at every turn, but instead found nothing."

In the manifesto, Allen allegedly wrote that he entered the venue "with multiple weapons and not a single person there considers the possibility that I could be a threat," As per NDTV,

He added, "Like, this level of incompetence is insane, and I very sincerely hope it's corrected by the time this country gets actually competent leadership again."

Hafeez said Allen's surprise at the lack of surveillance suggested he had prepared for a more difficult operation. She noted, "The fact that he was surprised by this suggests he had genuinely prepared himself for a much harder mission. There is an odd irony in an would-be assassin criticizing the very security he was trying to evade."

The expert added that the tone of the document raises questions about Allen's underlying intent in the moments before the shooting. She observed, "It also raises a deeper question about whether part of him wanted to be stopped before he could go through with it."

Radar Online reported that the manifesto also contained expressions of remorse that Hafeez characterized as selective. She said, "He apologized to people who sat near him on his trip and hotel guests he put in danger simply by being in proximity to him. This reveals a strange moral contradiction, someone planning mass violence while genuinely seeming to feel guilty about inconveniencing innocent bystanders."

Hafeez further argued that those apologies suggested Allen distinguished between his intended targets and ordinary people. She said, "It suggests he maintained a clear distinction in his mind between 'targets' and ordinary people, indicating he saw himself not as indiscriminately violent but as executing a calculated mission."

The manifesto's descriptions and the expert analysis published by the outlet have prompted renewed scrutiny of venue security and of Allen's mental state leading up to the attack. Officials have not yet publicly confirmed the full contents of the document cited by the outlet.