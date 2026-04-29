A legal dispute between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively is intensifying as both sides prepare for a high-profile trial, with Baldoni's lawyers firmly rejecting claims that he caused damage to Lively's career.

During a recent pre-trial hearing, attorneys representing Baldoni and his company, Wayfarer Studios, argued that Lively's reported financial losses were not the result of any smear campaign.

Instead, they claimed her challenges stem from her own public image and past business performance.

According to court arguments, Lively has alleged that a negative campaign tied to their work on "It Ends With Us" cost her as much as $300 million in lost opportunities, including films and television projects over several years. However, Baldoni's legal team dismissed those figures as unrealistic.

According to PageSix, Attorney Amir Kaltgrad described the projected earnings as exaggerated, pointing to what he called a "scattered work history." He argued that Lively's income over the years does not support claims of such a large future loss.

The defense also cited her business ventures, including her beverage brand Betty Buzz, suggesting that any struggles were unrelated to Baldoni.

Justin Baldoni is not to blame for Blake Lively’s downfall, say his lawyers who brand her a ‘bully’ at pre-trial hearing https://t.co/kE9ytbLz0s pic.twitter.com/8zF6GOWV9f — Page Six (@PageSix) April 29, 2026

Blake Lively to Testify as Trial Nears

In court, Baldoni's lawyers also addressed public perception, claiming that criticism of Lively existed before the current dispute. They referenced her past online activity, including a controversial social media post involving Catherine, Princess of Wales in 2024, as an example of actions that may have affected her reputation.

Lively, for her part, continues to stand by her claims. Her legal team argues that the alleged smear campaign had a direct impact on her career and earnings.

Earlier this month, a judge dismissed 10 of her 13 claims, but key issues — including breach of contract and retaliation — remain set for trial on May 18, Yahoo reported.

Speaking outside the courtroom, Lively's attorney Sigrid McCawley said the actress is focused on telling her story.

"Blake's hope is to be able to have her voice heard in that courtroom," she said, adding that Lively is expected to testify.

Baldoni has consistently denied any wrongdoing. A countersuit he filed earlier this year was dismissed, but his legal team continues to challenge Lively's accusations as the case moves forward.