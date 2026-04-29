Tristan Thompson has filed for a limited conservatorship over his 19-year-old brother, Amari Thompson, according to court documents dated April 27. The legal move aims to give the basketball player greater authority to manage his brother's daily care and financial needs.

According to People, the filing states that Amari "suffers from an intellectual disability and developmental delay and is unable to take care of his personal needs." It also notes that he cannot handle financial matters or live on his own, relying on others for full-time support. Amari reportedly does not object to the request.

This step follows a previous legal arrangement. After the death of their mother, Andrea Thompson, in 2023, Tristan was granted guardianship of his younger brother before Amari turned 18.

The NBA player said he is Amari's closest active family member, noting that their father has not been involved in years.

Amari lives with serious health challenges, including epilepsy, which requires constant care. In earlier statements, Tristan shared that his brother "doesn't talk or walk on his own," and needs assistance with all daily tasks. Because of this, a strong support system has been key in managing his care.

Tristan Thompson files for conservatorship over 19-year-old brother Amari https://t.co/Dzdztce7Ib pic.twitter.com/ZRBBEyIncM — New York Post (@nypost) April 29, 2026

Khloé Kardashian Shares Role in Caring for Amari

That support includes Khloé Kardashian, Tristan's former partner. She has played an active role in helping care for Amari, especially as Tristan travels often for his basketball career.

Speaking on her podcast, she explained why Amari stays in Los Angeles with her instead of traveling.

"Amari stays in L.A. with me, and I have chosen to take care of him," she said, adding that frequent travel would not be safe due to his seizures, ENews reported. She also shared that trained caregivers are part of Amari's daily routine.

Kardashian has been open about her commitment to supporting Amari, even after her relationship with Tristan ended. She said her decision is rooted in her bond with Andrea and her desire to provide stability for the family.

"I'm strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else that has no other support system right now," she said in a past interview.