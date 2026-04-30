Calah Jackson has accused her ex-partner, Steven McBee Jr., of emotional and verbal abuse, speaking out after he recently made cheating accusations against his current girlfriend, Allie Eklund.

Jackson, 33, shared a detailed statement on her Instagram Story on April 27, saying she had stayed silent for more than a year after their breakup. She said recent posts and messages circulating online pushed her to finally speak about what she experienced during their three-year relationship.

"I've stayed quiet on this topic for over a year since season 2 came out to focus on my healing and moving forward," she wrote. "But seeing everything come out now & the texts that were posted ... what you're seeing isn't new behavior or circumstantial, it's unfortunately who he is and just a small glimpse into what I experienced over the course of my three year relationship with him."

Jackson said her time with McBee Jr. included emotional and verbal abuse, and she also claimed her public image was damaged during and after their breakup, US Magazine reported.

She explained that she kept quiet after the show aired because she felt overwhelmed and unable to defend herself at the time.

"I'm not sharing this for sympathy. I'm sharing it because my truth deserves to be heard too," she added.

As part of her statement, Jackson shared screenshots of alleged text messages between her and McBee Jr. following the death of her sister. In the messages, she said she planned to move back to Texas and take their dog.

McBee Jr. allegedly responded with strict demands and harsh language, including insults directed at her.

Steven McBee Jr. Cheating Claims: Man Accused With Allie Eklund Speaks Out https://t.co/4LKWeASSGH pic.twitter.com/XBqBtqVSVJ — TMZ (@TMZ) April 30, 2026

Calah Jackson Shares Disturbing Alleged Text

In one alleged message, he wrote, "I'm so f***ing tired of your bitchiness and you blaming it on your sister's death. You were a bitch beforehand, you're a bitch now and you'll forever be a bitch."

Jackson said she received the message about a month after her sister passed away.

According to Yahoo, the couple first met on "Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer" in 2021 and later appeared together on "The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys." Their breakup happened during filming of season 2.

McBee Jr. recently made separate accusations against Eklund, claiming she cheated during the 2026 Stagecoach Music Festival. He described seeing behavior he interpreted as inappropriate, though he admitted he did not know the full details of what happened.

Eklund responded shortly after, saying she was hurt by the public nature of the claims. "This is really sad to see, and I'm genuinely at a loss for words," she wrote.

"Posting everything online before we talked is extremely disheartening and extremely unfair, considering I've protected Steven many times during the course of our relationship."