Newly released 911 dispatch audio is shedding light on the moments after a deadly shooting connected to Summer House star West Wilson's family, offering a clearer picture of how authorities first responded to the tragedy.

In audio obtained by TMZ, a dispatcher can be heard relaying early information from a caller about a possible shooting.

"What we're hearing is that it is possible that subject shot his mother-in-law," the dispatcher said, as officers were being directed to the scene.

The call also revealed uncertainty at the time, with the dispatcher adding, "We do not know, we were on the phone with the third person who was not there, and he disconnected the call."

Authorities later confirmed that Wilson's cousin, Dakota Sweeney, 28, was arrested and charged in connection with the death of their grandmother, Gayle R. Wilson.

According to officials, the incident took place on April 22 when law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting at a home in Missouri.

When officers arrived, they found the 75-year-old victim dead inside the residence. A witness at the scene reportedly identified Sweeney as the suspect. Police said he was taken into custody without incident.

"Summer House" star West Wilson's cousin has been arrested and charged with allegedly murdering their 75 year-old step-grandmother, Gayle. pic.twitter.com/YUFdrncDjC — TMZ (@TMZ) April 29, 2026

Wilson Family Case Probe Ongoing

Investigators later shared more details about what may have happened before the shooting.

According to a probable cause statement, a witness claimed Sweeney had been sitting quietly in the same room as Gayle for about 30 minutes before the alleged shooting. The two were also said to have argued earlier that evening over household chores.

Sweeney now faces charges including first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is currently being held on a no-bond warrant at a county jail, PageSix reported.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that its Division of Drug and Crime Control is leading the ongoing investigation.

The case has drawn attention due to Wilson's public profile on "Summer House," where he has recently been in the spotlight for his personal life. However, there has been no public statement from Wilson regarding the incident as of now.

As the investigation continues, the dispatch audio provides a raw look at the early moments of confusion and concern that followed the reported shooting.

Officials have not yet released further details about a possible motive, and the case remains under active investigation.