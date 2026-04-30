The Athletic has formally addressed the controversy involving reporter Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel, following weeks of public scrutiny over photos of the pair together at an Arizona resort.

During a company-wide meeting on Wednesday, executive editor Steven Ginsberg spoke to staff for the first time about the situation.

According to reports, Ginsberg delivered a prepared statement and acknowledged that communication with employees could have been clearer as the issue developed.

The meeting came after Russini resigned from the outlet on April 14. Her departure followed the release of photos showing her and Vrabel holding hands and hugging at a resort in Sedona on March 28.

The images, first published by Page Six, quickly spread online and raised questions due to both being married to other people.

Ginsberg reportedly told staff that an internal investigation into Russini's conduct is still ongoing and may take time.

The review is being led by Mike Semel, who oversees standards and editorial quality. While Ginsberg did not take questions during the meeting, he said he would be available for direct communication with employees.

ESPN dragged into Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel drama with shocking new photos https://t.co/uaoCW12Nli pic.twitter.com/oYIvO4iFJF — New York Post (@nypost) April 23, 2026

Dianna Russini Steps Down

Earlier, Ginsberg had described the photos as "misleading" and said they lacked "essential context," noting that the interaction happened in a public setting. Despite this, the company moved forward with its internal review and sidelined Russini before her resignation.

In her resignation letter, Russini made it clear she did not agree with how the situation had been portrayed.

"Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now," she wrote. "I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career."

Vrabel also addressed the matter publicly during a press conference ahead of the NFL Draft. He described the situation as personal and said he had been having important conversations with those close to him, Yahoo reported.

"I've had some difficult conversations with people that I care about — my family, the organization, the coaches, the players," he said. "Those have been positive and productive."

He added that he would begin seeking counseling and briefly stepped away from team duties to focus on the matter.

The situation intensified further after additional photos surfaced showing Russini and Vrabel together in New York in 2020, adding more attention to the ongoing story.