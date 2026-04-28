The recent arrest of Joseph Duggar on allegations that he molested a nine-year-old girl has once again raised eyebrows about the behavior of the Duggar family in the past, along with the atmosphere that has promoted such abuse claims by siblings.

It must be remembered that Joseph Duggar is not the only one to face such allegations in the family history. In their podcast called "The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast", Jinger Duggar talked about the reasons for such behavior.

Per The Hollywood Gossip, Jinger explained the origins of the problematic teachings tied to Bill Gothard's IBLP movement, which predates her birth but continues to shape the family's culture. She said, "A lot of families were well-meaning when they entered that setting. They thought, 'Okay, I'm going to protect my family by putting up these very concrete rules for my kids to keep them safe, to keep them in.'"

She further described the intent behind strict social isolation: "To have friends that are going to be identical to us, that will shield our kids from the outside world almost, and let them be a light to the nations."

This approach enforces cultural isolation based on a belief that the outside world is corrupted by evil forces. Children are made to believe that shielding them from outside influence keeps their spirit pure. But this kind of seclusion prevents the child from experiencing normal socialization and education.

Jeremy Vuolo highlighted the long-term damage this theology causes. He stated, "And then decades later, it produced bad fruit." He continued, "And decades later, it was exposed as false and lies," adding poignantly, "And lives are crumbling."

The couple also criticized how the theology's view of women and girls as sources of temptation creates a damaging environment. Jinger revealed how she felt "ashamed to have a body" growing up under these teachings.

However, despite the objections of others, it appears very clear that Jeremy holds firm to the belief that individual accountability still takes precedence. With regard to the issue facing Joseph Duggar, he was quoted as saying, "everyone is responsible for their actions." He further elaborated by stating, "So none of this is an excuse to say, 'Oh, but the theology was poor, therefore someone's not responsible for their actions.'"

Separately, a report from Los Angeles Times said that Joseph Duggar, 31, pleaded not guilty to molesting a 9-year-old in Florida after being extradited from Arkansas, posting $600,000 bond, and is barred from contact with minors.

His wife, Kendra, was arrested for child endangerment and false imprisonment following the discovery of exterior door locks in their home. The Duggar family has faced multiple sexual misconduct scandals, including Josh Duggar's 2022 conviction for possessing child sexual abuse material. Joseph's attorney emphasized ensuring fair treatment due to his reality TV celebrity status.