Jeff Bezos is under mounting pressure from lawmakers and public critics over Amazon's hefty financial commitment to a documentary about first lady Melania Trump, prompting questions about whether the move was good business or politically motivated.

According to a report by Newsweek, the film, which carries a combined estimated cost of about $75 million for rights and marketing, has drawn bipartisan attention because of the scale of the investment and the political connections of its subject.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D‑Mass., sharply criticized the deal in a March 15 letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, arguing that the financial terms appeared disproportionate and potentially troubling.

In the letter, she wrote, "The fact that Amazon is seeking favorable treatment from the Trump Administration while paying a far‑above‑market sum to produce and promote the Trump family's film raises questions about Amazon's exposure under federal anti‑bribery law."

Warren took to social media to amplify her concerns, posting, "Amazon paid $40 MILLION for the rights to the Melania documentary—$26 million over the next highest bidder... Was the Melania movie one big bribe? We deserve answers."

Atlanta Black Star reported that critics have pointed to financial details of the deal to support their skepticism. Observers noted that an estimated 70 percent of the $40 million licensing fee — roughly $28 million — would go directly to Melania Trump, leading some analysts to question whether the pricing structure reflected standard market practices or carried other incentives.

Public reaction extended beyond Capitol Hill. In the comment section of a Yahoo! Entertainment post about the documentary, one commenter speculated, "Obviously Bezos is looking for a multi billion dollar government contract." Another asked, "Come on — what other possible reason is there for making it?"

Some critics took aim at Bezos personally. One wrote, "Its called Bezos has the spine of a jellyfish like Tim Cook, Musk, Gates, Zuckerberg etc," while another added, "Of course Jeff Boy overpaid. From the pocket of one clown into the pocket of another clown. That be Donny‑Boy."

Another social media user went further, asserting, "It's called shakedown. You either pay or we hurt your business," reflecting the intensifying political undertones of the debate.

Despite the controversy, the documentary's performance has shown mixed results. "Melania," a 104‑minute nonfiction film, debuted in North American theaters, grossing approximately $7 million — considered strong for a documentary release but modest compared with its high production and marketing costs.

On the streaming front, the film reached the No. 1 spot on Amazon Prime Video in its first 24 hours, although it slipped to No. 3 shortly after, the data suggested a strong initial interest, but the progress didn't continue over time.