Former Playboy Bunny Holly Madison said in a recent podcast interview that the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner maintained a pattern of what she described as compulsive sex nights during the early years of their relationship, but that the routine tapered off after filming began on the reality series "The Girls Next Door."

Madison, speaking on Kristin Cavallari's podcast "Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari," said the women who lived at the Playboy Mansion would routinely go out clubbing and return to the mansion, where Hefner expected sex afterward, according to Radar Online.

"In the beginning, we would go out twice a week, and it would always be like after we would go out," Madison told Cavallari. She said the outings typically occurred on Wednesdays and Fridays.

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Madison said the dynamic changed once the "E!" show started. "After we started filming the show, that just stopped, which was amazing," she said. She added that the program gave Hefner "new relevance" and an "ego boost," which she believes reduced his perceived need for what she called compulsive sex nights.

"He was like high off the show," Madison said. "It gave him, like, new relevance, like the ego boost, so he didn't really feel the need to like, 'Oh, I have to do these compulsive sex nights to make myself feel wanted and relevant.'"

Madison said there was never an explicit conversation among the mansion residents about ending the routine. "I think me, Bridget and Kendra were so on the same page that we just didn't wanna do that anymore," she said, referring to fellow mansion residents and future co-stars Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson. "Nobody had to say anything. We were just like, 'Okay, we're not going out anymore, so nobody's gonna initiate,'" as reported by AOL.

Kristin Cavallari, who hosts the podcast, reacted with visible relief during the exchange, saying she had assumed the women were still required to follow the routine while filming the show.

Madison's account adds to a long-running public record of conflicting recollections about life at the Playboy Mansion.

Representatives for Hefner, who died in 2017, did not respond to requests for comment. Marquardt and Wilkinson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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