President Donald Trump sparked online reactions this week after making a blunt comment to a young volleyball player during an event at the White House focused on youth fitness and sports.

The moment happened Tuesday, May 5, during an Oval Office gathering where Trump announced the return of the Presidential Physical Fitness Test. The event included children, cabinet officials, and professional athletes who joined the president to support physical activity programs for students.

During the event, Trump asked one young girl about the sports she plays. The child replied that she plays volleyball and hopes to get into soccer over the summer.

"I play volleyball, and in the summer, I'm trying to get into soccer," she told the president.

Trump then asked if she "smash[es] the ball" in volleyball because of her height. When she answered "No," he followed up by asking whether she could jump high. "Not very," the girl responded.

"Soccer might be better," Trump replied, drawing laughter from people in the room and quickly spreading across social media after clips of the exchange surfaced online, Daily Mail reported.

The president later softened the comment by praising the child's potential in soccer. "I'm just looking at her. She'd be a great soccer player," Trump added. "That's good. Good luck, OK?"

The exchange became one of the most talked-about moments from the event, with some viewers calling the remark funny while others described it as unnecessarily harsh toward a child.

Donald Trump told a young volleyball player that she might be better off playing soccer, after she told him she could not jump very high. pic.twitter.com/iLvzBNYgTZ — The Independent (@Independent) May 6, 2026

Donald Trump Sparks Buzz With Volleyball Comment

The White House gathering was mainly focused on reintroducing the Presidential Physical Fitness Test, a program once used in schools to measure students' athletic ability and physical health.

According to US Magazine, the program was phased out during former President Barack Obama's administration and replaced with a broader health initiative.

"We're bringing it back," Trump said during the event. "My administration is working very hard to defend America's cherished athletic traditions and pass our values of excellence and competitiveness to the next generation."

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also attended and explained that the test will become mandatory at schools located on US military bases. Other schools across the country are being encouraged to participate as well.

Several athletes were present for the announcement, including golfer Bryson DeChambeau and former MLB pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

Trump also joked about his own workout habits during the event, saying, "I work out so much. Like, about one minute a day, max. If I'm lucky."