A federal judge has released a purported suicide note believed to have been written by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, years after the document was sealed as part of another criminal case.

The note became public on Wednesday after Judge Kenneth M. Karas approved a request to unseal it due to strong public interest surrounding Epstein's death.

The handwritten note was reportedly discovered in July 2019 by Epstein's former cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, after Epstein was found unresponsive in a jail cell at the now-closed Metropolitan Correctional Center. Epstein survived that earlier incident but died weeks later at age 66 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

According to the NY Times, the document includes several emotional and dramatic statements. "They investigated me for months — FOUND NOTHING!!!" the note says. Another line reads, "It is a treat to be able to choose one's time to say goodbye." The message ends with the words "NO FUN" and "NOT WORTH IT!!" written in capital letters and underlined.

The note itself remains unverified. Reports say it is unsigned and undated, and officials have not confirmed whether Epstein actually wrote it.

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Released By Federal Judgehttps://t.co/YYrcx6hEcM pic.twitter.com/kyV77rHgG0 — Forbes (@Forbes) May 6, 2026

Jeffrey Epstein Cellmate Shares Details

However, Tartaglione has repeatedly claimed the note is real and said his legal team had handwriting experts examine it, CNN reported.

According to Tartaglione, he found the paper hidden inside a graphic novel after Epstein was removed from their shared cell following the apparent suicide attempt.

"I opened the book to read and there it was," he reportedly said in interviews from prison.

The release comes after renewed public attention on Epstein-related records. The United States Department of Justice recently released millions of pages tied to Epstein's case, though the note was not included in those files.

Epstein's death has remained the subject of intense public discussion and conspiracy theories for years. While the New York City medical examiner officially ruled his death a suicide, questions continued because of reported security failures inside the jail.

Court documents also revealed that Epstein initially claimed Tartaglione attacked him after the first incident in 2019. Tartaglione denied the accusation, and later records showed Epstein reportedly told jail staff he had "never had any issues" with his cellmate.