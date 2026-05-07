As Princess Eugenie prepares for a new addition to her family, attention has turned to her sister, Princess Beatrice, who is reportedly contemplating having a "bandaid baby" to help save her struggling marriage.

StyleCaster reported that the royal family has been under intense scrutiny since Prince Andrew's arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office and the mention of Sarah Ferguson in the Epstein files. Much of the public focus has shifted to their daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, with questions about their loyalties and future roles.

According to The Mirror, the sisters were recently seen together in Mayfair, appearing cheerful. However, body language expert Judi James expressed concerns about Beatrice's demeanor. James said Eugenie appeared comfortable putting on a display of resilience and bravado for the cameras, but Beatrice was less able to bluff it out.

"Beatrice walks behind her sister here, dressed in a very drab black on a warm sunny day, with her choice of outfit suggesting a desire to avoid attracting attention. She has her large bag clamped to the front of her body in a barrier gesture... Her facial expression looks strained and unhappy here. Her eyes have a haunted expression, and her lips are clamped shut," James explained.

Reports from The Daily Mail reveal that Eugenie has cut off contact with her father, Prince Andrew, refusing to speak with him or visit over the holidays. Beatrice is reportedly trying to maintain a delicate balance by not severing ties completely while remaining close to the royal family. They aren't exactly in regular and close contact at the moment, the report said.

Further stirring speculation about Beatrice's personal life, Woman's Day cited sources indicating she is worried about her marriage and considering whether having another baby might help.

"Beatrice is fast turning into the queen of denial and this plan is no exception," an insider told NowtoLove. However, Eugenie reportedly disagrees with this approach.

The source said, "Eugenie thinks it's a mistake to bring another baby into that situation and she should work things out with Edo before blindsiding him with something like this. It's true he'd never walk out on his pregnant wife, but pinning all her hopes on a bandaid baby could make an already tense situation worse."

The sisters also face ongoing fallout from the Epstein scandal. Royal expert Andrew Lownie told the BBC in February, per Newsweek, that both princesses were not innocent bystanders but deeply involved, contradicting public perceptions.