Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick faced intense questioning on Wednesday during a closed-door hearing on Capitol Hill concerning his relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The testimony revealed conflicting accounts that have raised concerns among Democrats and could pose political risks for the Trump administration.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Lutnick has publicly distanced himself from Epstein, describing one encounter as so "gross" it deterred him from ever being in the same room again. However, documents and emails reviewed by lawmakers indicate ongoing social and business interactions between Lutnick, his family, and Epstein, including a visit to Epstein's private Caribbean island in 2012—years after Epstein's 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Democrats criticized Lutnick for inconsistencies and evasions during the hearing, accusing him of misleading the public. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said Lutnick was sweating and mumbling and suggested that if President Donald Trump had seen the testimony, he would have fired Lutnick immediately.

BREAKING: @RoKhanna just said that Trump would fire Howard Lutnick if he saw what he just testified about Epstein:



"If Donald Trump had seen the video transcript, he would've fired Howard Lutnick."



Can't wait for the transcript. I don't know who will be fired first now, Kash… pic.twitter.com/3A3K5XzVZ8 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 6, 2026

Khanna also highlighted Lutnick's reversal on a prior statement calling Epstein the greatest blackmailer ever. During the hearing, Lutnick recanted this claim, despite the Justice Department's report that found no credible evidence of Epstein blackmailing prominent figures. Khanna questioned whether Lutnick's change in narrative was due to pressure from within the administration.

As per Reuters, Lutnick repeatedly failed to clearly explain why he and his family visited Epstein's island in 2012. Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-Va.) said Lutnick described the trip as inexplicable and could not provide a definitive answer.

Other Democrats accused Lutnick of using semantic arguments to avoid direct answers. Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-Va.) noted Lutnick's attempt to redefine who was included when he said he would never be in a room with Epstein again, claiming it referred only to himself and not his family.

The hearing shed light on a decade-long relationship between Lutnick and Epstein. The two were neighbors on Manhattan's Upper East Side, maintained contact after Epstein's conviction, shared business interests, and exchanged communications through at least 2018. Emails revealed plans for family visits and Epstein's involvement in advising associates connected to Prince Andrew.

Lutnick denies any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes related to Epstein. A Commerce Department spokesperson labeled allegations against him as inaccurate and baseless. The White House has supported Lutnick, praising President Trump's Cabinet as the best and most transformative in modern history.

Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee defended Lutnick's transparency during questioning. Committee Chairman James Comer said Democrats were repetitive in their inquiries.

The closed-door hearing adds to ongoing scrutiny surrounding individuals connected to Epstein and raises questions about potential political fallout for the Trump administration.