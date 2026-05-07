Martial arts legend Jet Li received a superstar welcome at Los Angeles International Airport this week as dozens of excited fans crowded around him in a viral moment that quickly spread online.

According to TMZ, video footage from the airport showed the 62-year-old actor calmly walking through LAX while large groups of fans gathered around him holding posters, photos, and pens, hoping for autographs.

The scene looked more like a movie premiere than a normal airport arrival. Fans packed the escalators and baggage claim area while chanting Jet Li's name in unison as they followed the action star through the terminal.

Despite the massive crowd, the atmosphere remained surprisingly peaceful and organized. There were no signs of pushing or panic. Instead, the crowd appeared focused on showing admiration for the actor known for films such as "Hero," "Fearless," "Shaolin Temple," and "Lethal Weapon 4."

The viral airport moment reminded many fans just how popular Li remains after decades in the film industry.

The Chinese-born actor first rose to fame in the early 1980s after starring in "Shaolin Temple," following years of martial arts training that began when he was only 8 years old.

Jet Li's Arrival Causes Chaos at LAX, Fans Mob Film Star, on Video https://t.co/grbsLluuyz pic.twitter.com/RtRxJP30Fr — TMZ (@TMZ) May 7, 2026

Jet Li Reveals Life Lesson Behind His Punctuality

In his memoir, "Beyond Life and Death," Li reflected on the discipline he learned as a child at the Beijing Sports and Exercise School. One lesson that stayed with him was the importance of punctuality, NY Times reported.

"When we were late for training as kids, the coach would punish us," Li shared in a recent interview. "You cannot be late. Show your pride and respect people."

The actor explained that because of those strict lessons, he still believes in arriving early whenever possible.

"If you tell me eight o'clock, I will be there 10 or 15 minutes before and wait," he said. That quiet discipline may help explain why Li handled the airport frenzy with such calm energy. Even while surrounded by cheering fans, he stayed relaxed and respectful throughout the encounter.

Beyond his action movies, Li has also spoken openly about his personal journey and spiritual growth. Over the past three decades, he has practiced Tibetan Buddhism and focused on meditation, awareness, and appreciation for life.

"I want to help people," Li said while discussing why he admires historical physician Li Shizhen more than fictional heroes.