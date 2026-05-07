Khloé Kardashian says one trip to Coachella was enough for her after a frightening experience at the famous music festival nearly a decade ago.

During the May 6 episode of her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast, the reality star shared that she attended Coachella only once, around 2015 or 2016, and left with memories she would rather forget.

"I've gone once," Kardashian, 41, said. "It wasn't the best experience." The "Kardashians" star explained that while attending a party in the California desert, she drank a mysterious juice that she later believed contained drugs.

Kardashian made clear that she does not think anyone intentionally targeted her. "I don't think anyone drugged me," she said. "I just think I was the dumb one and didn't realize that everyone was on drugs."

According to Kardashian, the situation quickly became overwhelming. She recalled suddenly feeling "really crazy" and not understanding what was happening to her.

"No one wants to feel like that and not know why they're like that," she shared.

According to Page Six, instead of enjoying the music festival, Kardashian said she spent hours locked inside a bathroom because she became frightened and confused.

"I got scared. I was in my head," she explained. "I was so scared, so my experience was not good."

🔥🚨JUST IN: Khloe’ Kardashian revealed she was drugged when she went to Coachella as she was surrounded by celebrities.



Kardashian: “I have gone to Coachella. I’ve gone once. It was many moons ago. I want to say 2016 or something like that. It wasn’t the best experience. I got… pic.twitter.com/WJJo0iUCXj — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 6, 2026

Khloé Kardashian Admits She Had FOMO

Her honest story gave fans a rare look at why she has stayed away from Coachella ever since, even as her sisters continued making appearances at the annual event. Still, Kardashian admitted she recently felt left out when her family attended this year's festival without her.

On an earlier podcast episode in April, she told her mother, Kris Jenner, that she almost considered returning to watch Justin Bieber perform.

"It's probably the first year ever I've had FOMO from Coachella," she said, explaining that all of her sisters were there while she stayed home in Los Angeles celebrating daughter True's birthday, US Magazine reported.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner all attended festival events this year.

Kourtney hosted a Camp Poosh party, while Kendall celebrated with guests through her 818 tequila brand. Kylie attended both weekends of the festival, and Kim was seen watching Bieber's performance with Lewis Hamilton.

Kris Jenner, who was traveling outside the country, still tuned in through the livestream and praised Bieber's set.