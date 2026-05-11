Hayden Panettiere is opening up about one of the hardest decisions she has ever made as a mother.

During a recent appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the actress said she never "abandoned" her daughter Kaya when she signed over custody to former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko in 2018 while battling addiction, anxiety, and postpartum depression.

The 36-year-old actress explained that the public misunderstood what happened during that painful period of her life.

Panettiere became emotional while speaking with Jay Shetty, saying claims that she simply "gave away" her child were deeply hurtful.

"The idea that anybody would think that I would just give away my child and be OK with it is heartbreaking," Panettiere said.

The Nashville and Heroes star shared that she had been privately struggling for years with depression, alcoholism, anxiety, and substance abuse while still trying to maintain her career in public. She also addressed rumors that she had been forced into treatment, saying she personally sought help because she knew she could no longer continue living that way.

According to ENews, Panettiere described herself as a "mother lion" and said she would do anything to protect Kaya.

However, when Klitschko believed it would be best for their daughter to live in Europe while Panettiere focused on recovery, she made what she called an "incredibly difficult" choice to give up custody.

Hayden Panettiere Slams Claim She "Abandoned" Daughter Kaya, 11, After Giving Up Custody https://t.co/3fnDE58U6R — E! News (@enews) May 11, 2026

Hayden Panettiere Defends Custody Decision

The actress admitted the decision still leaves emotional scars, but she now believes it was necessary. Panettiere said getting healthy first allowed her daughter to have stability during a confusing and painful time.

Giving up custody, she explained, ultimately "saved" her life because it pushed her to finally face her addiction and mental health struggles head-on instead of hiding them.

Now 11 years old, Kaya lives overseas with Klitschko, but Panettiere said their bond remains strong, TMZ reported.

The actress shared that they FaceTime often, have meaningful conversations, and continue to stay closely connected despite the distance.

"She's an incredible little girl," Panettiere said, proudly adding that Kaya speaks five languages, rides horses, and is thriving emotionally and physically.

Panettiere also stressed that her daughter does not feel abandoned because she knows both of her parents love and support her fully.