Tatum O'Neal received a deeply personal Mother's Day tribute from her son, Kevin McEnroe, who shared an emotional essay reflecting on their painful past, recovery journey, and the forgiveness that helped rebuild their relationship.

In a letter published May 7 for "The Small Bow," Kevin wrote honestly about growing up while watching his mother struggle with addiction.

According to People, he described how difficult life became after drugs entered their family and how her substance abuse changed their relationship during his childhood.

"When I was little, you were my mom, until your boyfriend gave you heroin," Kevin wrote.

He recalled moments from his early years that stayed with him, including throwing away drugs he found in the house and worrying about his mother when she disappeared during the night. Despite the painful memories, the essay focused heavily on compassion and healing.

Tatum O'Neal's Son Shares 'Forgiveness' for Actress as He Recalls Her Past Drug Use, Mental Health Struggles https://t.co/Zt4mpI5gbI — People (@people) May 9, 2026

Tatum O'Neal Praised by Son

Kevin explained that he now understands addiction differently because he has battled substance abuse himself. He admitted he once abused alcohol, cocaine, and painkillers and nearly lost his own life.

"I'm so lucky that I'm like you, because I get it now," he wrote. "Because I empathize I can forgive."

The heartfelt message also touched on one of the hardest periods in O'Neal's life.

In 2020, the actress suffered a near-fatal overdose involving morphine and other drugs, which led to a stroke and a six-week coma, USA Today reported.

Kevin shared that the frightening experience ultimately became a turning point for their family. He revealed that about a year and a half ago, his mother told him she wanted to end her life while she was drinking.

Kevin said he stepped in to help her during that dark moment and praised her progress since then.

"You haven't had a drink since then, or a drug, and for that I'm proud of you," he wrote.

O'Neal, who became the youngest Oscar winner in history for her role in Paper Moon, has spoken publicly about her addiction struggles over the years.

In previous interviews, she said she had spent decades trying to stay sober and rebuild her health after the overdose and stroke.