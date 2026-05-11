Sandra Bullock gave fans a rare look into her private family life this Mother's Day by sharing a sweet throwback photo of her children, Louis and Laila, on Instagram.

The actress, 61, posted a heartfelt photo carousel on Sunday that celebrated both motherhood and the women who helped shape her life.

Among the pictures was a rare image of her children when they were younger. Louis, now 16, wore a magician-style costume complete with a cape and top hat, while Laila, now 12, appeared in a colorful dress as they cuddled close to their mother.

Bullock, who has kept her children out of the spotlight for years, paired the images with a touching message about motherhood and family.

"To all the mamas, no matter how you came to be, Happy Mother's Day," she wrote. "We are all bound by this honor of a lifetime."

According to Hello, she also honored her late mother, Helga Meyer, and grandmother, whom she lovingly called "Omi." Another throwback photo showed Bullock as a child with her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, beside their mother in the snow.

"Mom and Omi, thank you for teaching me," Bullock added. "We miss you ❤️ Sorry I was such a brat."

Sandra Bullock Shares Ultra Rare Image of Her Kids in Mother’s Day Tribute https://t.co/UTGqeXx3ja — E! News (@enews) May 10, 2026

Sandra Bullock Says Family Comes Before Hollywood

Meyer died in 2000 after battling cancer, and Bullock has often spoken warmly about the influence her mother had on her life.

The Mother's Day tribute reflected both grief and gratitude, while also showing the deep bond she shares with her children.

The Oscar-winning actress adopted Louis in 2010 and later welcomed Laila into her family in 2015, PageSix reported. Since becoming a mother, Bullock has consistently prioritized raising her children over maintaining a constant Hollywood presence.

Last month, while promoting Practical Magic 2, Bullock explained why family continues to come first in her life and career.

"I'm not going to sacrifice my time with my kids," she said during an appearance at the CNBC Changemakers Summit. "They'd be happy if I was gone. I would not."

She also spoke honestly about balancing work and parenting, explaining that she cannot fully focus on acting if her children need her support at home.