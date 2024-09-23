Hayden Panettiere is addressing fan's concerns about her new "look" and "slurred speech" after her interview with 'PEOPLE' went viral online.

Last week, the magazine published Panettiere's interview where she opened up about her younger brother's death and explained how it started her agoraphobia.

Fans took to the outlet's Instagram comments to speculate about her looks. "Yall should be ashamed posting this interview," wrote one social media user. Another viewer commented, "This gal has really been through it," with three crying emojis.

A rep for the 35-year-old told 'Page Six' in a statement, "Speaking about her brother for the first time was very emotional for her – and it had been a long and exhausting day for her. She was not under the influence."

The 'Heroes' actress also took to Instagram to address the backlash Sunday.

"It's unfathomable that I'm even in this position, but I feel forced to address it in a space where I won't be criticized for how fast or slow I speak. I hadn't slept for two days prior to the shoot due to one of my dogs who was recovering from an emergency surgical procedure. It was an 8-hour shoot followed by an on-camera interview that was supposed to last for 1 hour," she said. "I was exhausted."

She added how her "rep stopped the interview early as it became obvious that I was fading—especially as the subject matter became heavier. We asked the interviewer if we could re-do it another day or do a follow up interview on zoom. She assured us that it wasn't necessary, and that she felt it was an emotional and heartfelt interview. We were also told they would edit it and that it would be a beautiful piece. The magazine does not grant approval for images or video interviews before they run. We see the interview when it goes live."

"Grief looks different on everyone. Whether or not I am on medication is none of anyone's business and is between me and my doctor. I am doing interviews to promote my new film because I am proud of it. The real issue here is the toxicity of social media, and a news cycle that is driven by click bait," Panettiere added in the caption.

She also noted how "mental health is so important, and I hope those reading this now understand that what you say hiding behind a computer screen can have a detrimental impact on someone. For those of you who have come to my defense amidst this chaos I am so grateful. Like I've said before, I am a work in progress. We all are."

During the initial interview, Panettiere recalled losing her "only sibling" when "it was my job to protect him. When I lost him, I felt like I lost half of my soul... I will always be heartbroken about [him], I will never be able to get over it. No matter how many years go by, I will never get over his loss."

The New York native was also captured in photos after she left Jansen's funeral.

"I had to see horrific paparazzi pictures of myself coming out of Jansen's funeral, which happened in a very private place, and it was shocking. I didn't recognize myself. My agoraphobia came out, which is something I've struggled with in the past," she told 'PEOPLE.' "Having grown up in this industry, you're terrified if you don't look decent when you walk out the door."