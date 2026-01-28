Paris Hilton is opening up about a deeply personal struggle from her childhood, revealing how rejection sensitive dysphoria, or RSD, shaped the way she saw herself while growing up with ADHD.

During a recent appearance on "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show," the 44-year-old shared how RSD caused intense emotional pain that felt almost physical.

"It's basically like any thought of a negative perception," Paris explained.

"You will feel it like it's physical pain... it's like a demon in your mind that is saying negative self talk to you."

Her comments gave a clear picture of how powerful and overwhelming those feelings were at a young age.

According to ENews, RSD is often linked to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and can make people feel extreme hurt from rejection or even the fear of it.

Paris said she felt emotions on "such a deep level" that it became "so painful," especially during her school years.

Paris Hilton Details "Painful" Experience With Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria https://t.co/UDWrAELZDs — E! News (@enews) January 27, 2026

Read more: Paris Hilton Pushes Back on Ghislaine Maxwell Recruitment Story After Photo With Trump Resurfaces

Paris Hilton Recalls Struggling in Class

At the time, ADHD was mostly seen as something boys had, which left her confused and unsupported.

"In school, it was so difficult for me," she recalled. "As hard as I would study, I could never remember anything. I was always failing my tests. I was just always in detention, getting in trouble."

Those struggles followed her for years before she was diagnosed as an adult.

Looking back, Paris said learning about ADHD and RSD helped her understand that many of those painful thoughts were not real.

"Now I know it's not real," she said. "It's just the RSD kicking in." That awareness, she added, changed how she handles tough moments today, Unilad reported.

Instead of letting the condition hold her back, Paris has worked to reframe it. "There's so much to learn," she shared.

"I want people to know that it doesn't have to be something that holds them back in life." She believes ADHD can be used as a strength, not just a struggle.

The "Simple Life" star said she now sees her ADHD and RSD as part of what pushed her forward.

"Back then, everyone only said the negative parts about it," she said. "I see it as my superpower." According to Paris, that drive helped shape her into the entrepreneur she is today.