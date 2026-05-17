Pete Davidson is receiving support from friends after his ex-girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, posted emotional messages online suggesting she has been caring for their baby daughter without enough help following their reported breakup.

The discussion began after Hewitt shared a candid TikTok video in which she appeared exhausted while speaking about life as a new mother. In the clip, the 30-year-old actress said she was focused on caring for her infant daughter, Scottie Rose, while also trying to support herself financially.

"I have a baby to take care of," Hewitt said quietly in the video. "I have to work and make money. I'm doing it on my own, which is hard."

The post quickly sparked strong reactions online, with some fans criticizing Davidson and others defending him.

Hewitt also responded to several comments that appeared to support the idea that she was handling parenting responsibilities largely alone. Some of those replies were later deleted.

Just days earlier, Hewitt posted — and later removed — an Instagram Story searching for an "assistant / mother's helper / nanny type" to help her manage daily life with her daughter, Page Six reported.

After the posts gained attention, sources close to Davidson pushed back against the claims, insisting the comedian has continued supporting both Hewitt and their child financially and personally.

Elsie Hewitt says she’s taking care of her daughter “on her own” amid Pete Davidson split:



“I have a baby to take care of… I have to work and make money. I’m doing it on my own, which is hard.” pic.twitter.com/abI2c2XYPZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 17, 2026

Pete Davidson Friends Defend Him

According to Daily Mail, a source close to the former couple said Davidson has been covering major expenses tied to their daughter, including rent, health insurance, childcare, and other living costs.

"Pete has been paying for everything related to Elsie and Scottie," the insider said, adding that Davidson's "main priority right now is making sure that Elsie and Scottie are looked after." The source also denied suggestions that Davidson abandoned his responsibilities after the split.

"He is fully committed to being a good dad," the insider continued. "Pete is doing everything to be super supportive to Elsie. He's changed his schedule and done everything he can to be there physically and financially."

Reports of the breakup surfaced last week, several months after the couple welcomed daughter Scottie Rose in December 2025. According to multiple reports, tension reportedly grew as Davidson traveled frequently for work while Hewitt hoped for more support at home during the early months of motherhood.

Another source said the breakup happened recently and that both stars are now focusing on co-parenting their daughter as smoothly as possible.

Despite the emotional social media posts and public speculation, people close to the pair say Davidson still wants Hewitt "to be happy and in a good place" as they adjust to life after their relationship.