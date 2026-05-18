Academy Award winning actress Julianne Moore has sparked off a controversy by announcing that she does not feel like being part of movies involving violence, explosions, and easy stakes. The actress, who is currently 65 years old, stated that she holds those beliefs in an interview for the magazine Variety.

"Particularly now at a time when things are really rough globally, it's very difficult for me to invest in a story that I think is pretend, where I feel like the depth of the emotion, the measure of it, doesn't measure up to what's happening in the world," Moore said as per AOL. "I don't feel like I want to engage in it."

The actress emphasized her dislike for superficial dramatic elements. "I don't like easy stakes. I don't like someone being murdered. I don't like explosions and guns. I don't like histrionics. I don't like things that raise the stakes without real feeling underneath," she added. "That actually bothers me because that's like noise. I don't know how to play it. I don't want to watch it."

Moore's comments quickly circulated on social media, where some users accused her of hypocrisy, noting her extensive past roles in violent and action-packed films. These included "The Lost World", "Hannibal", and "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay" series, all featuring intense scenes with guns and graphic violence.

One critic wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I've lost count how many movies she's done with guns," while another pointed out, "A man had his skull removed in Hannibal, and brain eaten." Others suggested Moore was virtue signaling, recalling her history with similar content.

According to Radar Online, many fans defended Moore's right to evolve in her career choices."It's also entirely okay that she isn't interested in that at this stage of her career for whatever her reasons," one supporter commented. Another praised her decision, saying, "Julianne Moore choosing emotion over chaos is exactly why she's respected worldwide."

In the same interview, Moore credited actresses like Meryl Streep for inspiring her. She described Streep as "modern," "wonderful and brave," and said Streep helped set a standard for what women in entertainment could achieve with grace and strength.

Moore's candor highlights ongoing conversations about the kinds of stories actors choose to tell and how global events shape their artistic decisions.